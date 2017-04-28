Semafo Inc. (SMF) Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Semafo Inc. (TSE:SMF) – Analysts at Clarus Securities increased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Semafo in a research report issued on Tuesday. Clarus Securities analyst N. Sangmuah now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.51. Clarus Securities currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James Financial, Inc. lowered their target price on Semafo from C$5.50 to C$4.80 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.25 target price on shares of Semafo in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Semafo from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC lowered their target price on Semafo from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, CSFB lowered their target price on Semafo from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.60.

Semafo (TSE:SMF) traded down 0.32% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.14. 2,388,492 shares of the company traded hands. Semafo has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $7.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.00 and its 200-day moving average is $4.44.

In other news, Director Tertius Zongo sold 20,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.03, for a total value of C$104,256.81.

About Semafo

SEMAFO Inc is a Canada-based mining company. The Company’s segments include Mana, Burkina Faso; Natougou, Burkina Faso, and Other exploration. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in gold mining activities, including exploration, development and operations. Its properties include Mana project, which is located in Burkina Faso that includes the satellite Siou and Fofina deposits; Natougou advanced gold deposit, which is located approximately 320 kilometers east of Ouagadougou, and consists of a drill database of over 170 diamond, 625 multi-purpose (reverse-circulation (RC) pre-collar and core tail) and 550 RC drill holes; Banfora project, which is located approximately 200 kilometers south west of Mana, and Nabanga project, which is located approximately 250 kilometers south-east of Ouagadougou.

