Select Income REIT (SIR) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Select Income REIT (NASDAQ:SIR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Select Income REIT is a real estate company formed to primarily own and invest in net leased, single tenant properties. It has properties in Oahu, Hawaii and the mainland United States. Select Income REIT is headquartered in Newton, MA. “

Shares of Select Income REIT (NASDAQ:SIR) opened at 25.48 on Thursday. Select Income REIT has a 12-month low of $23.01 and a 12-month high of $27.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.75.

Select Income REIT (NASDAQ:SIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. The business earned $116.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.50 million. Select Income REIT had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 22.29%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Select Income REIT will post $1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 19th. Select Income REIT’s payout ratio is presently 177.39%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/select-income-reit-sir-downgraded-to-sell-at-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIR. Allianz Asset Management AG raised its position in shares of Select Income REIT by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG now owns 98,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 48,159 shares during the last quarter. National Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Select Income REIT by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. National Planning Corp now owns 16,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic raised its position in shares of Select Income REIT by 4.3% in the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 48,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Select Income REIT by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 386,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,742,000 after buying an additional 29,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Select Income REIT by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 142,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,529,000 after buying an additional 12,102 shares during the last quarter. 46.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Select Income REIT Company Profile

Select Income REIT is a real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged in the ownership of properties that include buildings and leased industrial lands that are primarily net leased to single tenants. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned 121 properties (362 buildings, leasable land parcels and easements) with approximately 44.8 million rentable square feet.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Select Income REIT (SIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Select Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.