Seattle Genetics (SGEN) Receiving Somewhat Critical News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) has been trending somewhat negative on Friday, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group, a division of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Seattle Genetics earned a media sentiment score of -0.02 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 82 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is very likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment’s analysis:

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) opened at 68.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.00. The stock’s market capitalization is $9.73 billion. Seattle Genetics has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $75.36.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42). Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 33.51% and a negative return on equity of 20.86%. The firm earned $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Seattle Genetics will post ($1.78) earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SGEN shares. Bank of America Corp lowered Seattle Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. CIBC started coverage on Seattle Genetics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Leerink Swann increased their price target on Seattle Genetics from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Seattle Genetics (SGEN) Receiving Somewhat Critical News Coverage, Analysis Shows” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/seattle-genetics-sgen-receiving-somewhat-critical-news-coverage-analysis-shows-updated.html.

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 10,000 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $627,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,120,508.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Clay B. Siegall sold 14,465 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $911,150.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 646,858 shares in the company, valued at $40,745,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,395 shares of company stock valued at $3,413,025 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. The Company is engaged in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products on its own behalf or in collaboration with others. The Company’s marketed product ADCETRIS, or brentuximab vedotin, is an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC).

Receive News & Ratings for Seattle Genetics Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seattle Genetics Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.