Seattle Genetics, Inc. (SGEN) Releases Earnings Results

Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.01. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 33.51% and a negative return on equity of 20.86%. The firm earned $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Seattle Genetics’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) traded up 0.06% on Friday, reaching $68.30. 1,112,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s market cap is $9.73 billion. Seattle Genetics has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $75.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.08.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SGEN shares. Leerink Swann lifted their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Cann started coverage on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America Corp lowered shares of Seattle Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $80.00 target price on shares of Seattle Genetics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.21.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $627,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,120,508.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Clay B. Siegall sold 14,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $890,176.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 640,477 shares in the company, valued at $39,414,954.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,395 shares of company stock worth $3,413,025. 33.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGEN. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics during the first quarter valued at about $119,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 40.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Catawba Capital Management VA bought a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics during the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics during the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Seattle Genetics, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. The Company is engaged in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products on its own behalf or in collaboration with others. The Company’s marketed product ADCETRIS, or brentuximab vedotin, is an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC).

