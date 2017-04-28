Seattle Genetics, Inc. (SGEN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to report earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Seattle Genetics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Seattle Genetics reported earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 173.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seattle Genetics will report full-year earnings of ($1.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($1.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($0.42). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Seattle Genetics.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 33.51% and a negative return on equity of 20.86%. The business earned $105.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG boosted their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Cann assumed coverage on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Vetr raised shares of Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.50.

In other Seattle Genetics news, insider Clay B. Siegall sold 14,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $890,176.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 640,477 shares in the company, valued at $39,414,954.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $627,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 161,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,120,508.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,395 shares of company stock valued at $3,413,025 in the last ninety days. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Seattle Genetics during the third quarter valued at about $2,007,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in Seattle Genetics by 92.2% in the third quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 68,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in Seattle Genetics by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,926,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,066,000 after buying an additional 80,048 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Seattle Genetics by 49.4% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 37,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 12,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Seattle Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,367,000. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) traded up 2.66% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.01. 615,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s market capitalization is $9.41 billion. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.21 and a 200-day moving average of $61.18. Seattle Genetics has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $75.36.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. The Company is engaged in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products on its own behalf or in collaboration with others. The Company’s marketed product ADCETRIS, or brentuximab vedotin, is an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC).

