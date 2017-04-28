Seaport Global Securities Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for KMG Chemicals, Inc. (KMG)

KMG Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:KMG) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their Q1 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KMG Chemicals in a research note issued on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.56. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for KMG Chemicals’ Q2 2018 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

KMG Chemicals (NYSE:KMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The company earned $79.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.70 million. KMG Chemicals had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of KMG Chemicals (NYSE:KMG) traded up 0.75% on Friday, reaching $52.55. 133,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.78 and its 200-day moving average is $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.66 million, a P/E ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 0.63. KMG Chemicals has a 52 week low of $20.85 and a 52 week high of $52.67.

In related news, major shareholder David L. Hatcher sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $257,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,916,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,296,366.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ernest C. Kremling II sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $79,272.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,862.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,876 shares of company stock worth $5,120,381. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in KMG Chemicals by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 346,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,495,000 after buying an additional 11,907 shares during the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC increased its position in KMG Chemicals by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 69,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management CA increased its position in KMG Chemicals by 3.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 52,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. acquired a new position in KMG Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $494,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in KMG Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,212,000. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

About KMG Chemicals

KMG Chemicals, Inc manufactures, formulates and globally distributes specialty chemicals. The Company operates businesses selling electronic chemicals, industrial wood treating chemicals, and industrial valve lubricants and sealants. The Company operates through two segments: Electronic chemicals and Other chemicals.

