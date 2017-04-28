Q2 2018 EPS Estimates for Forward Air Co. Raised by Seaport Global Securities (FWRD)

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities lifted their Q2 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Forward Air in a research note issued on Tuesday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seaport Global Securities analyst K. Sterling now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.66. Seaport Global Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Forward Air’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Forward Air had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $246.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Forward Air’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FWRD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.25.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) opened at 54.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.36 and a beta of 1.05. Forward Air has a 52 week low of $40.07 and a 52 week high of $54.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.83 and its 200-day moving average is $47.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

In other Forward Air news, insider Craig A. Drum sold 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total value of $26,619.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,598.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 6.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,053,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,834,000 after buying an additional 127,066 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 160,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 3.9% in the third quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. now owns 17,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 66.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 22,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 10.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 95.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation is a freight and logistics company. The Company provides less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services across the United States and in Canada. The Company’s segments include Expedited LTL, Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal and Pool Distribution.

