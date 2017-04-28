Seaport Global Securities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Noble Energy, Inc. (NBL)

Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities upped their Q1 2018 EPS estimates for Noble Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Kelly now expects that the oil and gas development company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.07. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Noble Energy’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.36. The business earned $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share.

NBL has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank set a $38.00 price target on shares of Noble Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Wunderlich restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho restated a “positive” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Noble Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

Shares of Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) traded down 0.74% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.33. 5,116,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s market capitalization is $13.97 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.80. Noble Energy has a 12-month low of $32.26 and a 12-month high of $42.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Noble Energy’s payout ratio is currently -17.24%.

In related news, CEO David L. Stover sold 48,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $1,926,414.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,779,260.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Cawley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $118,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,670.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,833,154 in the last ninety days. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in Noble Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 26,407 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Noble Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 43,716 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Noble Energy by 1,977.1% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 759,044 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,128,000 after buying an additional 722,500 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Noble Energy by 43.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,761,859 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $62,969,000 after buying an additional 533,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH bought a new position in Noble Energy during the third quarter worth $12,478,000. 93.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in crude oil, natural gas and natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) exploration, development, production and acquisition. The Company’s segments include: United States, including the onshore DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Marcellus Shale and offshore deepwater Gulf of Mexico, as well as the consolidated accounts of Noble Midstream Partners LP (Noble Midstream Partners); Eastern Mediterranean, including offshore Israel and Cyprus; West Africa, including offshore Equatorial Guinea, Cameroon and Gabon, and Other International and Corporate, including new ventures, such as offshore the Falkland Islands, Suriname and Newfoundland.

