Seagate Technology PLC (STX) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC currently has a strong-buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Vetr raised shares of Seagate Technology PLC from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $50.83 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology PLC in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Longbow Research raised shares of Seagate Technology PLC from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.42 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reissued a neutral rating on shares of Seagate Technology PLC in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology PLC in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology PLC presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.42.

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) traded down 0.40% on Thursday, reaching $42.13. 8,612,880 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.93. Seagate Technology PLC has a 1-year low of $18.42 and a 1-year high of $50.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.70 and a 200-day moving average of $41.76. Seagate Technology PLC also saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 16,161 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 361% compared to the average daily volume of 3,503 put options.

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The company earned $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Seagate Technology PLC had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 62.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology PLC will post $4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 19th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. Seagate Technology PLC’s payout ratio is currently 147.37%.

In other Seagate Technology PLC news, CEO Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 6,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $293,365.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,322. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,778 shares of company stock worth $7,117,476 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology PLC during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology PLC during the third quarter worth about $1,045,000. Cornerstone Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology PLC during the third quarter worth about $264,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology PLC by 109.7% in the third quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 521,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $20,108,000 after buying an additional 272,900 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology PLC during the third quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology PLC Company Profile

Seagate Technology public limited company is a provider of electronic data storage technology and solutions. The Company’s principal products are hard disk drives (HDDs). In addition to HDDs, it produces a range of electronic data storage products, including solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express (PCIe) cards and serial advanced technology architecture (SATA) controllers.

