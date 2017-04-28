SCS Group PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 4.90 (SCS)

SCS Group PLC (LON:SCS) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.90 ($0.06) per share on Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

SCS Group PLC (LON:SCS) traded down 0.49% on Friday, hitting GBX 152.00. 158,598 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 159.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 167.71. SCS Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 125.10 and a 52 week high of GBX 204.50. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 60.81 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SCS shares. FinnCap reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.94) price objective on shares of SCS Group PLC in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. N+1 Singer reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of SCS Group PLC in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

About SCS Group PLC

ScS Group plc is engaged in the provision of upholstered furniture and flooring, trading under the brand name, ScS. The Company specializes in fabric and leather sofas, and sells a range of branded and ScS branded products sold under registered trademarks, including Endurance and SiSi Italia. The Company also offers a range of third-party brands, including La-Z-Boy, G Plan and Parker Knoll.

