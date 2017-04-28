Scott Grauer Sells 865 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (BOKF) Stock

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) EVP Scott Grauer sold 865 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total transaction of $74,018.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,865.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) traded down 0.88% during trading on Friday, hitting $84.29. 256,633 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.44. BOK Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $56.08 and a 52 week high of $86.78.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.31. BOK Financial had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company earned $365.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. BOK Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post $4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.86%.

BOKF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of BOK Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of BOK Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $90.00 target price on shares of BOK Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.17.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BB&T Corp purchased a new stake in BOK Financial during the first quarter valued at $845,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 177.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 66,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after buying an additional 42,658 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 13.7% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 27,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.25% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company offers full service banking in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona and Kansas/Missouri. The Company’s segments include Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management and Other.

