Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) Given Outperform Rating at Cowen and Company

Cowen and Company reissued their outperform rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:STNG) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $10.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America Corp lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.75 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.50 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of Scorpio Tankers (NASDAQ:STNG) traded down 3.72% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.40. 3,595,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Scorpio Tankers has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $6.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.21. The company’s market capitalization is $712.87 million.

Scorpio Tankers (NASDAQ:STNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $122.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.80 million. Scorpio Tankers’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/scorpio-tankers-inc-stng-given-outperform-rating-at-cowen-and-company.html.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,021,986 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,688,000 after buying an additional 142,519 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,317,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Clinton Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 28.4% in the third quarter. Clinton Group Inc. now owns 212,041 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 46,909 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Acquisition Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 21.6% in the third quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. now owns 900,891 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after buying an additional 160,079 shares during the period.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc (Scorpio Tankers) is engaged in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the international shipping markets. The Company operates through four segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax and LR2. As of March 15, 2017, the Company’s fleet consisted of 78 owned tankers (22 LR2, 14 Handymax and 42 MR) with a weighted average age of approximately 2.3 years, and 19 time or bareboat chartered-in tankers, which it operated (one LR2, one LR1, eight MR and nine Handymax) (collectively referred to as its Operating Fleet).

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.