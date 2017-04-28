Scorpio Bulkers Inc (SALT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has $11.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of dry bulk commodities. The company’s vessels consist of Ultramax, Kamsarmax and Capesize. It operates shipyards in Japan, China and Romania. Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is based in MONACO. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $7.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Scorpio Bulkers from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group AG upgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Scorpio Bulkers in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set an equal weight rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.61.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) traded down 0.66% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.55. 650,513 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s market cap is $541.60 million. Scorpio Bulkers has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $10.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.66 and its 200-day moving average is $6.42.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The shipping company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. Scorpio Bulkers had a negative return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 159.23%. The business earned $34.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 239.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Scorpio Bulkers will post ($0.75) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 2.2% in the third quarter. Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC now owns 240,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers during the third quarter valued at about $395,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers during the third quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 135.9% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 130,762 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 75,323 shares in the last quarter. 36.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scorpio Bulkers Company Profile

Scorpio Bulkers Inc is a shipping company. The Company owns and operates newbuilding drybulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications and carrying capacities of greater than 30,000 deadweight tons (dwt). The Company operates through two segments: Kamsarmax and Ultramax. Its Kamsarmax segment includes vessels ranging from approximately 77,500 DWT to 98,700 DWT.

