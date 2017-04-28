Scorpio Bulkers Inc (SALT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $38.98 Million

Equities analysts expect Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) to post sales of $38.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Scorpio Bulkers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $37.6 million and the highest is $41.21 million. Scorpio Bulkers posted sales of $17.37 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 124.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Scorpio Bulkers will report full-year sales of $38.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $134.3 million to $166.7 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $173.11 million per share, with estimates ranging from $148.1 million to $186.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Scorpio Bulkers.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The shipping company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. The company earned $34.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.92 million. Scorpio Bulkers had a negative return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 159.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 239.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SALT shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.50 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.50 to $7.25 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group AG upgraded Scorpio Bulkers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Scorpio Bulkers in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.61.

Shares of Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) opened at 7.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.42. Scorpio Bulkers has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $10.14. The stock’s market cap is $541.60 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermore Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers during the fourth quarter valued at $21,977,000. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers during the fourth quarter valued at $7,411,000. Warlander Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers during the fourth quarter valued at $6,623,000. Oceanic Investment Management LTD increased its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 119.9% in the fourth quarter. Oceanic Investment Management LTD now owns 1,249,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after buying an additional 681,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers during the fourth quarter valued at $2,236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.67% of the company’s stock.

About Scorpio Bulkers

Scorpio Bulkers Inc is a shipping company. The Company owns and operates newbuilding drybulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications and carrying capacities of greater than 30,000 deadweight tons (dwt). The Company operates through two segments: Kamsarmax and Ultramax. Its Kamsarmax segment includes vessels ranging from approximately 77,500 DWT to 98,700 DWT.

