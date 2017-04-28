Scor Se (SCRYY) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Scor Se (NASDAQ:SCRYY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company earned $3.55 billion during the quarter.

Shares of Scor Se (NASDAQ:SCRYY) traded up 2.37% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,085 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.82 and its 200-day moving average is $3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion and a PE ratio of 11.32. Scor Se has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $4.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Scor Se from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Scor Se Company Profile

SCOR SE is engaged in providing life and non-life reinsurance. The Company’s segments include SCOR Global P&C (Non-Life) and SCOR Global Life (Life). The Company’s divisions include SCOR Global P&C, SCOR Global Life and SCOR Global Investments. The Company’s Non-Life segment is divided into four business areas: Property and Casualty Treaties; Specialty Treaties; Business Solutions (underwriting of large corporate accounts), and Business Ventures and Partnerships.

