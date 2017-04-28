Scientific Games Corp’s (SGMS) Hold Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Friday. They presently have a $24.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $22.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 1.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Scientific Games Corp from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scientific Games Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America Corp raised shares of Scientific Games Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.03.

Shares of Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) traded up 3.71% during trading on Friday, hitting $23.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,530,314 shares. Scientific Games Corp has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $24.55. The company’s market capitalization is $2.09 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.38.

Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $725.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.74 million. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Scientific Games Corp will post ($2.20) earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Scientific Games Corp by 67.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 155,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 62,600 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Scientific Games Corp by 0.8% in the third quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,117,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,862,000 after buying an additional 16,932 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in Scientific Games Corp by 29.0% in the third quarter. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd now owns 82,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 18,622 shares during the last quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C. purchased a new position in Scientific Games Corp during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Scientific Games Corp by 1.0% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 65.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scientific Games Corp Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation is a developer of technology-based products and services and associated content for the gaming, lottery and interactive gaming industries. Its segments include Gaming, Lottery and Interactive. Its portfolio includes gaming machines and game content, casino management systems, table game products and services, instant and draw-based lottery games, server-based gaming and lottery systems, sports betting technology, lottery content and services, loyalty and rewards programs, interactive gaming and social casino solutions.

