Scientific Games Corp (SGMS) Announces Earnings Results

Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.18. The business earned $725.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.74 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) traded up 3.71% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,530,314 shares. Scientific Games Corp has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $24.55. The company’s market capitalization is $2.09 billion. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.00 and its 200 day moving average is $17.46.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Scientific Games Corp in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Scientific Games Corp from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scientific Games Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America Corp upgraded Scientific Games Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGMS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Scientific Games Corp during the first quarter worth approximately $11,026,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Scientific Games Corp during the first quarter worth approximately $4,647,000. ARP Americas LLC acquired a new position in Scientific Games Corp during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Scientific Games Corp during the first quarter worth approximately $8,710,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Scientific Games Corp by 2.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Corp Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation is a developer of technology-based products and services and associated content for the gaming, lottery and interactive gaming industries. Its segments include Gaming, Lottery and Interactive. Its portfolio includes gaming machines and game content, casino management systems, table game products and services, instant and draw-based lottery games, server-based gaming and lottery systems, sports betting technology, lottery content and services, loyalty and rewards programs, interactive gaming and social casino solutions.

