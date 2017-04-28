Nazzic S. Keene Sells 8,580 Shares of Science Applications International Corp (SAIC) Stock

Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) insider Nazzic S. Keene sold 8,580 shares of Science Applications International Corp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $621,621.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,143.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) opened at 74.17 on Friday. Science Applications International Corp has a 52-week low of $51.26 and a 52-week high of $89.87. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.83 and a 200 day moving average of $80.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Science Applications International Corp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Tyers Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Science Applications International Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Science Applications International Corp by 22.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Science Applications International Corp during the third quarter valued at $127,000. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in Science Applications International Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Science Applications International Corp during the third quarter valued at $146,000. 66.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Science Applications International Corp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Cowen and Company restated a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Science Applications International Corp in a report on Sunday, April 2nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Science Applications International Corp in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Science Applications International Corp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc dropped their price target on shares of Science Applications International Corp from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Science Applications International Corp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.14.

Science Applications International Corp Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. The Company provides its services primarily to the United States Government, including the Department of Defense (DoD), the intelligence community and federal civilian agencies.

