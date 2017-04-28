Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (SCHN) Announces $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.1875 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th.

Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) traded up 0.53% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.90. The company had a trading volume of 523,841 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.64. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 52-week low of $14.83 and a 52-week high of $30.60.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $382 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post $1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc is a recycler of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal, including end-of-life vehicles, and a manufacturer of finished steel products. The Company operates through two segments: the Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) business and the Steel Manufacturing Business (SMB). The AMR segment collects and recycles auto bodies, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap and construction and demolition scrap from bridges, buildings and other infrastructure.

