Schneider Electric SE (SU) Receives €70.21 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Schneider Electric SE (EPA:SU) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €70.57 ($76.70).

SU has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank AG set a €73.00 ($79.35) price target on shares of Schneider Electric SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. S&P Global set a €70.00 ($76.09) price target on shares of Schneider Electric SE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc set a €66.00 ($71.74) price target on shares of Schneider Electric SE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($76.09) price target on shares of Schneider Electric SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a €79.00 ($85.87) price target on shares of Schneider Electric SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Shares of Schneider Electric SE (EPA:SU) traded down 0.88% on Tuesday, reaching €72.50. 2,048,037 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €68.44 and its 200 day moving average price is €65.60. Schneider Electric SE has a 12 month low of €49.50 and a 12 month high of €74.45. The company has a market cap of €40.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46.

About Schneider Electric SE

Schneider Electric SE is a France-based company that specializes in electricity distribution, automation management and produces installation components for energy management. The Company has five divisions organized by business: Energy and Infrastructure, which includes medium and low voltage, installation systems and control, renewable energies and includes customer segments in Utilities, Marine, residential and oil & gas sector; Industry, which includes automation & control which includes water treatment and mining, minerals & metals industries; Buildings, which includes building automation and security, whose customers are hotels, hospitals, office and retail buildings; Data canters and networks, and Residential which is engaged in solutions for saving electricity bills by combining lighting and heating control features.

