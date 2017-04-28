Schmitt Industries (SMIT) Getting Positive Media Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

News stories about Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) have been trending positive recently, Alpha One reports. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Schmitt Industries earned a media sentiment score of 0.29 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media stories about the scientific and technical instruments company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) traded down 3.45% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.68. The company had a trading volume of 48,609 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.65. The company’s market cap is $5.03 million. Schmitt Industries has a 52-week low of $1.37 and a 52-week high of $4.49.

Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company earned $3.20 million during the quarter. Schmitt Industries had a negative net margin of 12.89% and a negative return on equity of 17.96%.

Schmitt Industries Company Profile

Schmitt Industries, Inc designs, manufactures and sells test and measurement products for two main business segments: the Balancer segment and the Measurement segment. The Company operates through two segments: the design and assembly of dynamic balancing systems and components for the machine tool industry (Balancer), and the design and assembly of laser-based test and measurement systems (Measurement).

