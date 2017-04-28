SCANA Co. (SCG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

SCANA Co. (NYSE:SCG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. SCANA had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. SCANA updated its FY17 guidance to $4.15-4.35 EPS.

SCANA (NYSE:SCG) traded down 1.38% on Friday, reaching $66.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,414,408 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.21. SCANA has a 1-year low of $64.20 and a 1-year high of $76.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. SCANA’s dividend payout ratio is 57.79%.

SCG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays PLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of SCANA in a report on Sunday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SCANA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Macquarie downgraded SCANA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded SCANA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.17.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in SCANA by 5.5% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SCANA by 3.2% in the first quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in SCANA during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SCANA by 113.7% in the first quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SCANA during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. 65.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SCANA Company Profile

SCANA Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity in South Carolina. The Company operates through segments, including Electric Operations, Gas Distribution, Gas Marketing and All Other. The Company is engaged in the purchase, transmission and sale of natural gas in North Carolina and South Carolina.

