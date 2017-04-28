Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Very Unlikely to Affect SBA Communications (SBAC) Share Price

Media stories about SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Alpha One reports. Alpha One, a service of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. SBA Communications earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news headlines about the technology company an impact score of 20 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target (up from $121.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Macquarie reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.50.

Shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) traded up 0.26% during trading on Friday, reaching $125.65. The company had a trading volume of 371,122 shares. SBA Communications has a 52-week low of $95.66 and a 52-week high of $126.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.72. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.98 and a beta of 0.72.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $416.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that SBA Communications will post $0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 570 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total transaction of $67,328.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,537.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 11,346 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,304,790.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,535. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is an independent owner and operator of wireless communications tower structures, rooftops and other structures that support antennas used for wireless communications. The Company’s operating segments include site leasing and site development. The site leasing business includes segments, domestic site leasing and international site leasing.

