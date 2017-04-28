Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) Earns Buy Rating from Cowen and Company

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Cowen and Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

The analysts wrote, “SRPT reported 1Q17 results, including a slight Exondys 51 beat and raise; we see.””

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.43 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $53.00 to $33.00 and set a “weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Vetr raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.53 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.32.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) traded up 4.44% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.26. The company had a trading volume of 9,469,270 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.89 and a 200-day moving average of $33.94. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $63.73. The company’s market cap is $1.99 billion.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.12. The company earned $16.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.15) EPS. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 163300.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post ($2.53) EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 114.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Lehman Financial Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $237,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $241,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $433,000. Finally, GenTrust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery and development of ribose nucleic acid (RNA)-targeted therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. It operates through discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering therapies to patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

