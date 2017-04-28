SAP SE (SAP) Position Increased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,337 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in SAP SE were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SAP SE during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Welch Group LLC bought a new position in SAP SE during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SAP SE by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in SAP SE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SAP SE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. 3.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) opened at 100.70 on Friday. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $71.39 and a 52-week high of $102.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.58 and its 200-day moving average is $90.46.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $1.3312 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. SAP SE’s payout ratio is 27.93%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of SAP SE from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. HSBC Holdings plc reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP SE in a report on Sunday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a $115.00 target price on shares of SAP SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SAP SE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.13 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair decreased their price target on shares of SAP SE from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SAP SE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.41.

SAP SE Company Profile

SAP SE (SAP) is a software and service provider. The Company offers enterprise application software. The Company operates through two segments: Applications, Technology & Services segment, and the SAP Business Network segment. The Applications, Technology & Services segment is engaged in the sale of software licenses, subscriptions to its cloud applications, and related services (primarily support services and various professional services, and support services, as well as implementation services of its software products and education services on the use of its products).

