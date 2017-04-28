Sands Capital Management LLC Holds Position in Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

Sands Capital Management LLC maintained its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,250 shares of the software giant’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,496,432 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $201,394,000 after buying an additional 73,890 shares in the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the third quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 15,597 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 34.4% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 113,685 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after buying an additional 29,105 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Finally, Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 1,066,834 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $61,450,000 after buying an additional 14,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) traded up 0.65% on Thursday, hitting $68.27. 34,970,953 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.78. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $48.03 and a 52-week high of $68.38. The firm has a market cap of $527.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 1.08. Microsoft also saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 70,343 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 158% compared to the average daily volume of 27,288 call options.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The software giant reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The business earned $23.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post $2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 73.59%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Barclays PLC set a $70.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Pacific Crest restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Saturday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Vetr upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.26 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.65.

In other Microsoft news, Director William H. Gates III sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $130,220,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider G Mason Morfit sold 4,616,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total value of $297,270,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,623,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,600,525 over the last 90 days. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation is a technology company. The Company develops, licenses, and supports a range of software products, services and devices. The Company’s segments include Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud and More Personal Computing. The Company’s products include operating systems; cross-device productivity applications; server applications; business solution applications; desktop and server management tools; software development tools; video games, and training and certification of computer system integrators and developers.

