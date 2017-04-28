SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This is a positive change from SandRidge Permian Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

SandRidge Permian Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 38.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) traded up 1.59% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.20. The stock had a trading volume of 175,978 shares. SandRidge Permian Trust has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.13. The stock has a market cap of $168.00 million, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.87.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/sandridge-permian-trust-per-announces-dividend-increase-0-13-per-share.html.

About SandRidge Permian Trust

Sandridge Permian Trust (the Trust) is a statutory trust. The Trust holds Royalty Interests in specified oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin located in Andrews County, Texas. The Trust’s business activities are generally limited to owning the Royalty Interests, and entering into hedging arrangements at the inception of the Trust and activities related thereto, including activities required or permitted by the terms of the conveyances related to the Royalty Interests.

Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Permian Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Permian Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.