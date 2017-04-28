Samarth Kulkarni Sells 5,481 Shares of Crispr Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Stock

Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) insider Samarth Kulkarni sold 5,481 shares of Crispr Therapeutics AG stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $91,861.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,301,516.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Samarth Kulkarni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 25th, Samarth Kulkarni sold 11,615 shares of Crispr Therapeutics AG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $194,899.70.

Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) traded up 0.12% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.02. The company had a trading volume of 49,252 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.13. Crispr Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $11.63 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The company’s market cap is $677.57 million.

WARNING: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/samarth-kulkarni-sells-5481-shares-of-crispr-therapeutics-ag-crsp-stock.html.

CRSP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Crispr Therapeutics AG in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.50 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $21.00 target price on Crispr Therapeutics AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in Crispr Therapeutics AG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,676,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Crispr Therapeutics AG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,389,000. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Crispr Therapeutics AG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,882,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crispr Therapeutics AG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,541,000. Finally, Novo A S acquired a new stake in Crispr Therapeutics AG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,524,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crispr Therapeutics AG

Crispr Therapeutics AG is a Switzerland-based gene-editing company. The Company focuses on the development of transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/Cas9 gene-editing platform. CRISPR/Cas9 can be programmed to cut, edit and correct disease-associated deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in a patient’s cell.

Receive News & Ratings for Crispr Therapeutics AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crispr Therapeutics AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.