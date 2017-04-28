Saia Inc (SAIA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “SCS Trans Inc is a leading transportation company that provides a variety of trucking transportation and supply chain solutions to a broad range of industries, including the retail, petrochemical and manufacturing industries. We serve a wide variety of customers by offering regional, interregional and national LTL services and selected TL services across the United States.Saia customers can choose from a wide variety of service options including overnight and second-day regional LTL shipping and a guaranteed/expedited delivery “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SAIA. KeyCorp raised Saia from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Saia in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised Saia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. lowered Saia from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen and Company upped their price objective on Saia from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Saia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) opened at 48.25 on Thursday. Saia has a 52 week low of $23.27 and a 52 week high of $50.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 0.51.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Saia had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Saia will post $2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Brian A. Balius sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total value of $833,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,622.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark H. Robinson sold 12,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $605,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,368. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. Allianz Asset Management AG purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,984,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Saia by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 606,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,786,000 after buying an additional 65,626 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Saia by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,017,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,908,000 after buying an additional 139,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. 99.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Saia

Saia, Inc is a transportation company. The Company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services. The Company also offers a range of other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across the United States. The Company’s subsidiary Saia Motor Freight Line, LLC (Saia LTL Freight) is a LTL carrier.

