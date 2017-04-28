Saia Inc (SAIA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Saia had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm earned $317 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) traded down 0.21% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,691 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.36. Saia has a 52 week low of $23.27 and a 52 week high of $50.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.51.

In other news, VP Mark H. Robinson sold 12,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $605,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,368. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brian A. Balius sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total value of $833,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,622.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Saia during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Saia by 26.5% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after buying an additional 32,802 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Saia by 10.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Saia by 28.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Saia by 147.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 11,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

SAIA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Cowen and Company increased their price target on Saia from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James Financial, Inc. cut Saia from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Saia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Saia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

About Saia

Saia, Inc is a transportation company. The Company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services. The Company also offers a range of other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across the United States. The Company’s subsidiary Saia Motor Freight Line, LLC (Saia LTL Freight) is a LTL carrier.

