Safestore Holdings Plc (SAFE) Receives GBX 422.83 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 425.17 ($5.44).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Group LLC raised their target price on Safestore Holdings Plc from GBX 361 ($4.62) to GBX 375 ($4.79) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.07) target price on shares of Safestore Holdings Plc in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.31) target price on shares of Safestore Holdings Plc in a research note on Tuesday. Numis Securities Ltd restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 476 ($6.09) target price on shares of Safestore Holdings Plc in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.73) target price on shares of Safestore Holdings Plc in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

In other news, insider Andy Jones sold 78,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 378 ($4.83), for a total transaction of £295,758.54 ($378,111.15).

Shares of Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE) traded down 0.49% during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 405.00. The company had a trading volume of 506,971 shares. Safestore Holdings Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 311.90 and a 52-week high of GBX 415.20. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 845.06 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 386.79 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 366.68.

About Safestore Holdings Plc

Safestore Holdings plc is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust. The Company and its subsidiaries provide self-storage facilities to customers throughout the United Kingdom and Paris. The Company’s geographical segments include the United Kingdom and France. The Company’s portfolio includes London and South East, Rest of United Kingdom and Paris.

