Sabre Corp (SABR) Insider Richard A. Simonson Sells 142,119 Shares

Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) insider Richard A. Simonson sold 142,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $3,302,845.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 333,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,739,291.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) traded down 0.04% during trading on Friday, hitting $23.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,484,536 shares. Sabre Corp has a 52-week low of $20.09 and a 52-week high of $29.63. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.87.

Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Sabre Corp had a return on equity of 41.47% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company earned $829.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sabre Corp will post $1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This is a boost from Sabre Corp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Sabre Corp’s dividend payout ratio is 61.18%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Sabre Corp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sabre Corp from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Sabre Corp from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sabre Corp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America Corp lowered Sabre Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sabre Corp by 430.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Sabre Corp by 3.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Capital One National Association boosted its position in Sabre Corp by 16.6% in the third quarter. Capital One National Association now owns 18,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Sabre Corp by 46.7% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 31,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sabre Corp by 5.0% in the third quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 237,274 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,686,000 after buying an additional 11,279 shares during the period.

Sabre Corporation is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. The Company provides software and services to a range of travel suppliers and travel buyers. The Company operates through two business segments: Travel Network, and Airline and Hospitality Solutions. Travel Network is its global business-to-business travel marketplace and consists primarily of its global distribution system (GDS) and a set of solutions that integrate with its GDS to serve travel suppliers and travel buyers.

