Insider Selling: Deutsche Strategic Income Trust (KST) Major Shareholder Sells 7,364 Shares of Stock

Deutsche Strategic Income Trust (NYSE:KST) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 7,364 shares of Deutsche Strategic Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total value of $89,914.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 6,691 shares of Deutsche Strategic Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $82,031.66.

On Tuesday, April 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 6,000 shares of Deutsche Strategic Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total value of $73,140.00.

On Thursday, April 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 19,390 shares of Deutsche Strategic Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total value of $236,751.90.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 9,298 shares of Deutsche Strategic Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.18 per share, for a total transaction of $113,249.64.

On Friday, April 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 14,169 shares of Deutsche Strategic Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total value of $173,003.49.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 2,048 shares of Deutsche Strategic Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $25,067.52.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 4,808 shares of Deutsche Strategic Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $58,369.12.

Shares of Deutsche Strategic Income Trust (NYSE:KST) opened at 12.24 on Friday. Deutsche Strategic Income Trust has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $12.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.02.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th.

About Deutsche Strategic Income Trust

Deutsche Strategic Income Trust (the Fund) is a closed-end, diversified management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide high current income. The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing its assets in a combination of lower-rated corporate fixed-income securities, fixed-income securities of emerging markets and other foreign issuers, and fixed-income securities of the United States government and its agencies and instrumentalities, and mortgage-backed issuers.

