Ryanair Holdings plc (RYAAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Ryanair operates an ultra-low cost, scheduled airline serving short-haul, point-to-point routes largely in Europe from its bases in airports across Europe. The company offers over 1,600 scheduled short-haul flights per day serving airports largely throughout Europe, with a principal fleet of Boeing 737-800 aircraft. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America Corp cut Ryanair Holdings plc from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank AG raised Ryanair Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Ryanair Holdings plc in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair Holdings plc in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Ryanair Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) opened at 91.32 on Tuesday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $66.09 and a 52 week high of $93.53. The stock has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYAAY. Conning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Adelphi Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc by 23.0% in the first quarter. Adelphi Capital LLP now owns 508,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,216,000 after buying an additional 95,032 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc by 36.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc by 51.0% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc by 77.7% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 86,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,166,000 after buying an additional 37,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ryanair Holdings plc

Ryanair Holdings plc (Ryanair Holdings) is a holding company for Ryanair Limited (Ryanair). Ryanair operates an ultra-low fare, scheduled-passenger airline serving short-haul, point-to-point routes between Ireland, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Morocco and Israel. Ryanair provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food and merchandise.

