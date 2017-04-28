RXi Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:RXII) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,337,343 shares, a growth of 66.6% from the March 15th total of 1,402,669 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,993,572 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 72.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RXi Pharmaceuticals Corp stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in RXi Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:RXII) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 48,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.49% of RXi Pharmaceuticals Corp worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

RXi Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:RXII) traded down 3.5522% during trading on Friday, hitting $0.6462. The stock had a trading volume of 418,853 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $14.25 million. RXi Pharmaceuticals Corp has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $3.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.95.

RXi Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:RXII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.37. On average, equities research analysts expect that RXi Pharmaceuticals Corp will post ($1.77) EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Short Interest in RXi Pharmaceuticals Corp (RXII) Grows By 66.6%” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/rxi-pharmaceuticals-corp-rxii-sees-large-growth-in-short-interest-updated.html.

About RXi Pharmaceuticals Corp

RXi Pharmaceuticals Corporation is a clinical-stage ribonucleic acid (RNA) interference (RNAi) company developing therapeutics in dermatology and ophthalmology that address unmet medical needs. The Company’s development programs are based on its self-delivering RNAi (sd-rxRNA) platform and Samcyprone, a topical immunomodulator.

Receive News & Ratings for RXi Pharmaceuticals Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXi Pharmaceuticals Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.