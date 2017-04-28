Positive Press Coverage Very Likely to Impact Rudolph Technologies (RTEC) Share Price

Press coverage about Rudolph Technologies (NYSE:RTEC) has been trending positive recently, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a unit of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Rudolph Technologies earned a daily sentiment score of 0.27 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news articles about the scientific and technical instruments company an impact score of 87 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is very likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Rudolph Technologies (NYSE:RTEC) traded down 0.41% on Friday, reaching $24.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,440 shares. Rudolph Technologies has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $24.90. The company has a market capitalization of $766.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.24.

Rudolph Technologies (NYSE:RTEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm earned $54.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.17 million. Rudolph Technologies had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Rudolph Technologies will post $1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on RTEC shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Rudolph Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rudolph Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 4th. Dougherty & Co raised Rudolph Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG lowered Rudolph Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Rudolph Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/rudolph-technologies-rtec-receiving-favorable-news-coverage-analysis-shows-updated.html.

In other Rudolph Technologies news, VP Steven D. Gardner sold 7,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $160,488.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,600.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rudolph Technologies Company Profile

Rudolph Technologies, Inc (Rudolph) is engaged in the design, development, manufacture and support of process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and data analysis systems and software used by microelectronics device manufacturers. The Company provides process and yield management solutions used in both wafer processing and final manufacturing through a family of standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Receive News & Ratings for Rudolph Technologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rudolph Technologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.