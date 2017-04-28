RTI Surgical Inc (RTIX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

RTI Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $69.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.68 million. RTI Surgical had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. RTI Surgical updated its FY17 guidance to $0.05-0.10 EPS.

RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) traded up 1.25% on Friday, reaching $4.05. The company had a trading volume of 86,191 shares. The stock’s market capitalization is $235.16 million. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.36. RTI Surgical has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $4.35.

In related news, Director Jonathon M. Singer purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.79 per share, for a total transaction of $37,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,723.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Camille Farhat purchased 83,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.44 per share, with a total value of $285,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered RTI Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

RTI Surgical Company Profile

RTI Surgical, Inc is engaged in producing orthopedic and other surgical implants that repair and promote the natural healing of human bone and other human tissues. The Company uses natural tissues, metals and synthetics process to produce its products. The Company’s business primarily consists of six categories, such as spine, sports medicine, ortho fixation, bone graft substitutes and general orthopedic (BGS and general orthopedic), dental and surgical specialties.

