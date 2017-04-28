RPM International (RPM) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of 0.12

News articles about RPM International (NYSE:RPM) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a division of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. RPM International earned a news impact score of 0.12 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news coverage about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 86 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is very likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Alpha One’s analysis:

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) traded down 0.59% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.57. 269,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. RPM International has a one year low of $46.25 and a one year high of $56.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.27.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company earned $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 4.39%. RPM International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that RPM International will post $2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

RPM has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of RPM International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Northcoast Research raised shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of RPM International in a report on Monday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets and sells various specialty chemical product lines, including specialty paints, protective coatings, roofing systems, sealants and adhesives, focusing on the maintenance of industrial, specialty and consumer markets. The Company operates through three segments: the industrial reportable segment (industrial segment), the specialty reportable segment (specialty segment) and the consumer reportable segment (consumer segment).

