RPC, Inc. (RES) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm earned $298.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.35 million. RPC had a negative return on equity of 16.10% and a negative net margin of 19.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Shares of RPC (NYSE:RES) traded down 0.60% on Friday, hitting $18.17. 1,866,906 shares of the company were exchanged. RPC has a 52-week low of $13.12 and a 52-week high of $23.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.30 and its 200-day moving average is $19.42. The stock’s market capitalization is $3.96 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RES. Zacks Investment Research lowered RPC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on RPC in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens upgraded RPC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc began coverage on RPC in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded RPC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of RPC by 148.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 254,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after buying an additional 152,048 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG acquired a new stake in shares of RPC during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,491,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of RPC by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 174,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after buying an additional 25,776 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of RPC by 18.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,291,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,705,000 after buying an additional 198,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of RPC by 14.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 77,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 9,847 shares in the last quarter. 37.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RPC

RPC, Inc (RPC) is a holding company for several oilfield services companies. The Company provides a range of specialized oilfield services and equipment primarily to independent oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties throughout the United States, including the southwest, mid-continent, Gulf of Mexico, Rocky Mountain and Appalachian regions, and in selected international markets.

