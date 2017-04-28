HSBC Holdings plc Reaffirms Buy Rating for Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSB)

Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HSBC Holdings plc in a note issued to investors on Thursday. They presently have a GBX 2,700 ($34.52) target price on the stock. HSBC Holdings plc’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RDSB. Deutsche Bank AG set a GBX 2,450 ($31.32) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,600 ($33.24) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays PLC upped their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc from GBX 2,360 ($30.17) to GBX 2,650 ($33.88) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($31.96) price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a GBX 2,700 ($34.52) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,466.18 ($31.53).

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSB) opened at 2059.50 on Thursday. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 167.75 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,179.21 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,210.26. Royal Dutch Shell Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,646.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 2,403.68.

Royal Dutch Shell Plc Company Profile

The Royal Dutch Shell plc explores for crude oil and natural gas around the world, both in conventional fields and from sources, such as tight rock, shale and coal formations. The Company’s segments include Integrated Gas, Upstream, Downstream and Corporate. The Integrated Gas segment is engaged in the liquefaction and transportation of gas and the conversion of natural gas to liquids to provide fuels and other products, as well as projects with an integrated activity, ranging from producing to commercializing gas.

