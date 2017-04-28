Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company earned $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) traded up 6.07% during trading on Friday, hitting $106.60. The stock had a trading volume of 6,738,330 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.18. The company has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.23. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12 month low of $64.95 and a 12 month high of $110.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.18, for a total transaction of $1,244,192.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,898,131.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.92, for a total value of $1,898,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,027,741 shares in the company, valued at $97,553,175.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,524 shares of company stock worth $11,370,978 over the last ninety days. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 452.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 41,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after buying an additional 33,799 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,454,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,714,000 after buying an additional 488,740 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth $2,617,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 13.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 14,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 127.9% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 26,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after buying an additional 14,919 shares in the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Vetr downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.16 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Argus upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $94.56 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.72.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is a cruise company. The Company owns and operates three global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises and Azamara Club Cruises (Global Brands). The Company also own joint venture interest in the German brand TUI Cruises, interest in the Spanish brand Pullmantur and interest in the Chinese brand SkySea Cruises (collectively, Partner Brands).

