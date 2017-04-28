Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (RBS) Downgraded by Investec to “Sell”

Investec cut shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE:RBS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Natixis upgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays PLC upgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc cut Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.38.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE:RBS) traded up 4.59% on Thursday, reaching $6.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,184,903 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $40.30 billion. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC has a 52 week low of $3.91 and a 52 week high of $7.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.01 and a 200 day moving average of $5.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC by 6.9% in the first quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 121,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC by 8.7% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 392,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 31,316 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 338,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 41,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC by 50.5% in the first quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 139,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 46,800 shares during the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC Company Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (RBS) is a banking and financial services company. The Company provides a range of products and services to personal, commercial, corporate and institutional customers, through its subsidiaries, The Royal Bank of Scotland plc and National Westminster Bank Plc (NatWest), as well as through other brands, including Ulster Bank and Coutts.

