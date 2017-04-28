Twenty-First Century Fox’s (FOXA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOXA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Twenty-First Century Fox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twenty-First Century Fox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Twenty-First Century Fox from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twenty-First Century Fox presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.59.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) opened at 30.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.31. Twenty-First Century Fox has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $32.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.15.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The company earned $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 billion. Twenty-First Century Fox had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 10.99%. Twenty-First Century Fox’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Twenty-First Century Fox will post $1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Twenty-First Century Fox’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.15. Twenty-First Century Fox’s dividend payout ratio is 21.95%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 9.1% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 249.5% in the first quarter. DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 253,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,208,000 after buying an additional 180,910 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 5.0% in the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 61,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Decatur Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox during the first quarter worth about $5,280,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 22.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

About Twenty-First Century Fox

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc is a media and entertainment company. The Company’s segments include Cable Network Programming; Television; Filmed Entertainment, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment and movie programming for distribution.

