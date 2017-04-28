Kansas City Southern’s (KSU) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $114.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Aegis lifted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.53.

Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) opened at 89.88 on Tuesday. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $79.05 and a one year high of $100.69. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.80 and its 200-day moving average is $86.91.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. The firm earned $609.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.66 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post $5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Delano Jose Guillermo Zozaya sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.41, for a total value of $85,410.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,001,629.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KSU. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,550,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,206,000. Highfields Capital Management LP boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Highfields Capital Management LP now owns 1,620,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,457,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 193.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 675,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,320,000 after buying an additional 445,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 40.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,298,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,209,000 after buying an additional 377,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern (KCS) is a holding company. The Company has domestic and international rail operations in North America that are focused on the north/south freight corridor connecting commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with industrial cities in Mexico. The Company’s subsidiaries include The Kansas City Southern Railway Company (KCSR) and Kansas City Southern de Mexico, SA de C.V.

