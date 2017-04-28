Roth Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hydrogenics Co. (NASDAQ:HYGS) (TSE:HYG) in a report issued on Wednesday. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hydrogenics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Hydrogenics (NASDAQ:HYGS) opened at 7.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s market cap is $88.44 million. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.71. Hydrogenics has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $9.53.

Hydrogenics (NASDAQ:HYGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Hydrogenics had a negative net margin of 30.00% and a negative return on equity of 56.14%. The company had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hydrogenics will post ($0.43) EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Hydrogenics Co. (HYGS) Receives Buy Rating from Roth Capital” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/roth-capital-reiterates-buy-rating-for-hydrogenics-co-hygs-updated.html.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV raised its position in Hydrogenics by 8.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 40,734 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in Hydrogenics by 42.0% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 43,965 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in Hydrogenics by 52.0% in the third quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 541,656 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after buying an additional 185,250 shares during the period. 21.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hydrogenics Company Profile

Hydrogenics Corp is a Canada-based firm, which designs and manufactures hydrogen generation products based on water electrolysis technology, and fuel cell products based on proton exchange membrane (PEM) technology. The Company’s segments are Onsite Generation and Power Systems. The OnSite Generation segment is based in Oevel, Belgium and develops products for industrial gas, hydrogen fueling and renewable energy storage markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrogenics Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrogenics Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.