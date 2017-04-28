Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. They presently have a $245.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.58% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Roper Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 24th. Argus upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays PLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $221.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc upgraded shares of Roper Technologies to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.11.
Shares of Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) opened at 217.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.20 and a 200-day moving average of $192.64. Roper Technologies has a 12-month low of $159.28 and a 12-month high of $217.88.
Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.02. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post $9.08 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.
In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 2,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.26, for a total value of $535,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,692,071.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.
About Roper Technologies
