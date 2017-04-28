Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. They presently have a $245.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Roper Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 24th. Argus upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays PLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $221.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc upgraded shares of Roper Technologies to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.11.

Shares of Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) opened at 217.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.20 and a 200-day moving average of $192.64. Roper Technologies has a 12-month low of $159.28 and a 12-month high of $217.88.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.02. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post $9.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/roper-technologies-rop-buy-rating-reiterated-at-royal-bank-of-canada-updated.html.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 2,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.26, for a total value of $535,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,692,071.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.