Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.12. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 17.38%. The business earned $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Roper Technologies updated its Q2 guidance to $2.16-2.24 EPS and its FY17 guidance to $8.98-9.28 EPS.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) traded up 0.49% on Friday, reaching $218.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,041,717 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $209.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.64. Roper Technologies has a 12-month low of $159.28 and a 12-month high of $225.57. The stock has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.18, for a total value of $207,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,757,580.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,070,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Roper Technologies by 7.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,218,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,594,514,000 after buying an additional 961,508 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,292,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,715,000 after buying an additional 581,048 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Roper Technologies by 43.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,010,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,295,000 after buying an additional 304,500 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in Roper Technologies by 10,738.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 299,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,848,000 after buying an additional 296,817 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $214.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Argus raised Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays PLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $221.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Roper Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.11.

