Rogers Co. (ROG) SVP Robert C. Daigle Sells 18,872 Shares

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 18,872 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $1,858,514.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,819.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) traded up 0.35% on Friday, hitting $102.94. The stock had a trading volume of 254,103 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.87. Rogers Co. has a 52 week low of $51.98 and a 52 week high of $106.20.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.53. The business earned $203.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.48 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post $5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ROG shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Rogers in a report on Monday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Rogers in a report on Friday. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Sidoti raised Rogers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Rogers by 2.1% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Rogers by 4,946.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,129 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new position in Rogers during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Rogers by 117.6% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Rogers by 27.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation manufactures and sells engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. The Company’s segments are Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES) and Other. The ACS segment manufactures and sells circuit materials and solutions for applications in wireless communications infrastructure, automotive, connected devices, consumer electronics and aerospace/defense.

