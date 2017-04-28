Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (RMCF) Earns Coverage Optimism Score of -0.20

Media stories about Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) have been trending somewhat negative on Friday, AlphaOne reports. The research group, a service of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory earned a media sentiment score of -0.20 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 50 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) opened at 12.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.28 million, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.75. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $13.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.79.

In other Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory news, VP Gregory L. Pope sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $45,990.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,778 shares in the company, valued at $347,969.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan J. Merryman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $27,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,997 shares of company stock worth $823,163 in the last quarter. 15.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is an international franchisor, confectionery manufacturer and retail operator. The Company’s subsidiary, U-Swirl International, Inc (U-Swirl), franchises and operates soft-serve frozen yogurt stores. The Company operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl operations and Other.

