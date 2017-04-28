Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) Given “Outperform” Rating at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their outperform rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a $66.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Cowen and Company set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.13.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) traded down 0.39% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.38. The company had a trading volume of 93,301 shares. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $55.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.42. The firm’s market capitalization is $4.65 billion.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post ($2.28) earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $454,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 19,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $988,030.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,785,473.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,852 shares of company stock valued at $2,506,042. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $106,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 22.2% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Opus Point Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Capstone Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is engaged in discovering and developing pharmaceuticals, in diseases with unmet medical needs, through its research and development (R&D) platform, focused on neurological and endocrine based diseases and disorders. Its three lead late-stage clinical programs are elagolix, which is a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for endometriosis and uterine fibroids; INGREZZA (valbenazine), which is a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 (VMAT2) inhibitor, for the treatment of movement disorders, and opicapone, which is a selective catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor that is an adjunct therapy to preparations of levodopa/Dihydroxyphenylalanine (DOPA) decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson’s disease.

